Avnet Inc is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (AVT, TECD, SCSC, AXE, ARW)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Avnet Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -265.7%. Following is Tech Data Corp with a ROE of 458.2%. Scansource Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 494.9%.
Anixter Intl Inc follows with a ROE of 777.6%, and Arrow Electronic rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 888.7%.
