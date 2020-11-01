Avnet Inc is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (AVT, SCSC, TECD, AXE, ARW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Avnet Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 104.8%. Scansource Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 40.7%. Tech Data Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 40.0%.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 27.2%, and Arrow Electronic rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 22.5%.

