Avista Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 14.34%

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.21 to a high of $50.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $46.04 on volume of 546,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Avista Corp has traded in a range of $40.08 to $52.80 and is now at $49.62, 24% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Avista Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Avista Corp in search of a potential trend change.