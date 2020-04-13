Avista Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry (AVA , DTE , SRE , WEC , CNP )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA ) ranks first with a gain of 7.99%; Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) ranks second with a gain of 7.14%; and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE ) ranks third with a gain of 6.95%.

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) follows with a gain of 6.53% and Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.89%.

