Avista Corp is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AVA , BKH , PEG , WEC , ED )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA ) ranks first with a gain of 2.36%; Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.77%; and Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG ) ranks third with a gain of 1.37%.

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) follows with a gain of 0.59% and Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.37%.

