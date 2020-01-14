Avis Budget Grou Rises 1.55% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Avis Budget Grou (NASDAQ:CAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.29 to a high of $36.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $35.98 on volume of 267,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Avis Budget Grou have traded between a low of $23.91 and a high of $37.27 and are now at $35.72, which is 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 1.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

