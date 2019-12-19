Avid Technology is Among the Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (AVID, SSYS, EFII, HPQ, NTAP)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Avid Technology ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.03. Stratasys Ltd is next with a FCF per share of $0.75. Elec For Imaging ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.81.

Hp Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.94, and Netapp Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.95.

