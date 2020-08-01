Avid Technology is Among the Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (AVID, HPQ, HPE, AAPL, DBD)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Avid Technology ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Following is Hp Inc with a a current ratio of 1.0. Hewlett Packa ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1.

Apple Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Diebold Nixdorf rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

