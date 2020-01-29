Avery Dennison Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.67%

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $128.88 to a high of $133.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $131.06 on volume of 53,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Avery Dennison share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $134.88 and a 52-week low of $96.40 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $133.95 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

