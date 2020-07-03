Avery Dennison is Among the Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (AVY, SEE, GPK, WRK, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Avery Dennison ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Sealed Air Corp is next with a a current ratio of 1.4. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.4.

Westrock Co follows with a a current ratio of 1.5, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.

