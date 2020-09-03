Avery Dennison is Among the Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AVY , SEE , SON , PKG , IP )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Paper Packaging industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY ) ranks first with a gain of 1.43%; Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE ) ranks second with a gain of 0.74%; and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON ) ranks third with a gain of 0.52%.

Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG ) follows with a loss of 0.25% and Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.24%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Avery Dennison. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Avery Dennison in search of a potential trend change.