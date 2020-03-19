Avalonbay Commun Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.68%

Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.70 to a high of $155.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $162.06 on volume of 399,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Avalonbay Commun has traded in a range of $147.07 to $229.40 and is now at $151.30, 3% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Avalonbay Commun and will alert subscribers who have AVB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.