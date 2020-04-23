Autozone Inc Rises 1.55% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,005.08 to a high of $1,022.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1,001.91 on volume of 108,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Autozone Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1274.41 and a 52-week low of $684.91 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $1014.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

