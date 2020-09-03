Autozone Inc is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (AZO, MNRO, ORLY, AAP, CRMT)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Autozone Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $128,000. Monro Muffler is next with a an RPE of $145,000. O'Reilly Automot ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $200,000.

Advance Auto Par follows with a an RPE of $234,000, and America'S Car-Ma rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $358,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Autozone Inc and will alert subscribers who have AZO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.