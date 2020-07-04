Autonation Inc (AN) Breaks Through Resistance at $28.29

Shares of Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) opened today above their pivot of $27.03 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $28.29. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $30.36 and $33.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Autonation Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.59 and a high of $53.19 and are now at $26.01, 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Potential upside of 116.1% exists for Autonation Inc, based on a current level of $26.01 and analysts' average consensus price target of $56.20. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.85 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.78.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Autonation Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Autonation Inc in search of a potential trend change.