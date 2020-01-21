Autodesk Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.07%

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $193.70 to a high of $194.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $194.24 on volume of 450,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Autodesk Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $129.70 and a high of $194.81 and are now at $196.77, 52% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Autodesk Inc on November 7th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $152.40. Since that recommendation, shares of Autodesk Inc have risen 26.9%. We continue to monitor ADSK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.