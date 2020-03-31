Autodesk Inc has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Application Software Industry (ADSK, EPAY, ACIW, PTC, AZPN)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest sales growth.

Autodesk Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 126.0%. Following is Bottomline Tech with a sales growth of 178.8%. Aci Worldwide In ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 183.9%.

Ptc Inc follows with a sales growth of 206.1%, and Aspen Technology rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 224.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aci Worldwide In on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.91. Since that call, shares of Aci Worldwide In have fallen 35.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.