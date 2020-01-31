Autodesk Inc is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (ADSK, EPAY, ACIW, PTC, AZPN)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest sales growth.

Autodesk Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 126.0%. Bottomline Tech is next with a sales growth of 178.8%. Aci Worldwide In ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 183.9%.

Ptc Inc follows with a sales growth of 206.1%, and Aspen Technology rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 224.4%.

