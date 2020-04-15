Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Breaks Through Support at $167.78

Shares of Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) opened today below their pivot of $168.80 and have already reached the first level of support at $167.78. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $166.43 and $164.06 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Autodesk Inc has traded in a range of $125.38 to $211.58 and is now at $169.62, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) is currently priced 13.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $147.05. Autodesk Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $173.81 and support at its 200-day MA of $166.22.

