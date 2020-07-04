Atwood Oceanics is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ATW, DO, RIG, RDC, NE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Atwood Oceanics ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.19. Following is Diamond Offshore with a FCF per share of $2.58. Transocean Ltd ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.65.

Rowan Companie-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.58, and Noble Corp Plc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.21.

