Atwood Oceanics is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (ATW, DO, SDRL, RDC, ESV)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Atwood Oceanics ranks highest with a EPS growth of 29,351.1%. Diamond Offshore is next with a EPS growth of 5,874.6%. Seadrill Ltd ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 943.6%.

Rowan Companie-A follows with a EPS growth of 883.2%, and Ensco Plc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 753.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Seadrill Ltd on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.82. Since that call, shares of Seadrill Ltd have fallen 74.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.