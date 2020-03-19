At&T Inc (T) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $32.04

Shares of At&T Inc (NYSE:T) opened today below their pivot of $32.32 and have already reached the first level of support at $32.04. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $31.36 and $30.40 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, At&T Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.05 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $31.54, 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Potential upside of 8.7% exists for At&T Inc, based on a current level of $31.54 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.27. At&T Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.43 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $37.25.

