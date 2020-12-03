At&T Inc (T) Breaks Through Support at $31.03

Shares of At&T Inc (NYSE:T) opened today below their pivot of $32.07 and have already reached the first level of support at $31.03. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $30.32 and $28.57.

At&T Inc has overhead space with shares priced $31.58, or 7.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $34.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.39 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $37.87.

At&T Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.58 and a 52-week low of $29.95 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $31.58 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for At&T Inc and will alert subscribers who have T in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.