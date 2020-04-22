At&T Inc (T) Approaches New Upside Target of $30.70

Shares of At&T Inc (NYSE:T) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $30.21 today and have reached the first resistance level of $30.40. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $30.70 and $31.19.

Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $26.08 to $39.58 and is now at $30.44, 17% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 1.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 12.6% exists for At&T Inc, based on a current level of $30.44 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.27 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.08.

