At&T Inc (T) Approaches New Upside Target of $29.31

Shares of At&T Inc (NYSE:T) opened today above their pivot of $27.82 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $28.38. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $29.31 and $30.80.

In the past 52 weeks, At&T Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.08 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $28.39, 9% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

At&T Inc has overhead space with shares priced $28.39, or 17.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $34.27. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.96 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.24.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of At&T Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.89. Since that call, shares of At&T Inc have fallen 25.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.