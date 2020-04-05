At&T Inc (T) Approaches New Downside Target of $29.11

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $30.15 today and has reached the first level of support at $29.50. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $29.11 and $28.07 will be of interest.

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) has potential upside of 16.3% based on a current price of $29.46 and analysts' consensus price target of $34.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.98 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.94.

In the past 52 weeks, At&T Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.08 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $29.46, 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

