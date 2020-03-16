At&T Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.63%

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.92 to a high of $33.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.06 on volume of 15.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of At&T Inc have traded between a low of $29.95 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $33.22, which is 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

