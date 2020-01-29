At&T Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.64%

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.96 to a high of $38.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.01 on volume of 10.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for At&T Inc and will alert subscribers who have T in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, At&T Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.92 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $37.63, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.