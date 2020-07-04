At&T Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.18%

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.08 to a high of $30.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.87 on volume of 19.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of At&T Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.89. Since that call, shares of At&T Inc have fallen 20.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $26.08 to $39.58 and is now at $30.67, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 2.67% lower over the past week, respectively.