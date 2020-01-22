At&T Inc Rises 1.56% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.64 to a high of $38.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.53 on volume of 13.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of At&T Inc on July 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.91. Since that recommendation, shares of At&T Inc have risen 13.6%. We continue to monitor T for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

At&T Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.58 and a 52-week low of $28.92 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $38.98 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.