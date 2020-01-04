At&T Inc Falls 4.08% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.70 to a high of $28.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.22 on volume of 25.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, At&T Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.08 and a high of $39.58 and are now at $28.02, 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of At&T Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.89. Since that call, shares of At&T Inc have fallen 21.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.