Atrion Corp has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ATRI, COO, UTMD, ICUI, ALGN)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Atrion Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $20.24. Cooper Cos Inc is next with a FCF per share of $9.54. Utah Medical Pro ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.12.
Icu Medical follows with a FCF per share of $4.08, and Align Technology rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.03.
