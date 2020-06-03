MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Atrion Corp has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ATRI, COO, UTMD, ICUI, ALGN)

Written on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 2:18am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Atrion Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $20.24. Cooper Cos Inc is next with a FCF per share of $9.54. Utah Medical Pro ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.12.

Icu Medical follows with a FCF per share of $4.08, and Align Technology rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.03.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Align Technology on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $256.40. Since that call, shares of Align Technology have fallen 8.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share atrion corp cooper cos inc utah medical pro icu medical align technology

Ticker(s): ATRI COO UTMD ICUI ALGN

Contact Amy Schwartz