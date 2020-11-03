Atmos Energy Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.43%

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $101.30 to a high of $103.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $101.98 on volume of 216,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Atmos Energy has traded in a range of $98.66 to $121.08 and is now at $101.82, 3% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Atmos Energy and will alert subscribers who have ATO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.