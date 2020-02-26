Atlas Air Worldw has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (AAWW, FDX, UPS, RLGT, ECHO)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.48. Following is Fedex Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.35. United Parcel-B ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.96.

Radiant Logistic follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.02, and Echo Global Logi rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.54.

