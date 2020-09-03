Atlas Air Worldw has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (AAWW, FDX, ECHO, UPS, ATSG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 26.4%. Following is Fedex Corp with a forward earnings yield of 11.9%. Echo Global Logi ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.4%.

United Parcel-B follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.7%, and Air Transport Se rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.7%.

