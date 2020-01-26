Atlas Air Worldw has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (AAWW, FDX, UPS, CHRW, HUBG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 10.3%. Fedex Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 8.7%. United Parcel-B ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.

Ch Robinson follows with a an earnings yield of 4.4%, and Hub Group-A rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.8%.

Hub Group-A rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.8%.

Since November 15th, 2019, shares of Hub Group-A have risen 7.1% from $50.58.