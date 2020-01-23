Atlas Air Worldw is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (AAWW, ECHO, RLGT, HUBG, FDX)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.29. Echo Global Logi is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.30. Radiant Logistic ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.34.

Hub Group-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.43, and Fedex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.65.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hub Group-A on November 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.58. Since that recommendation, shares of Hub Group-A have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor Hub Group-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.