Atlas Air Worldw is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (AAWW, ECHO, FDX, HUBG, RLGT)
Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.39. Following is Echo Global Logi with a a price to book ratio of 0.79. Fedex Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.26.
Hub Group-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.34, and Radiant Logistic rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.68.
