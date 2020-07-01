Atlas Air Worldw is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (AAWW, ECHO, FDX, HUBG, RLGT)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.39. Following is Echo Global Logi with a a price to book ratio of 0.70. Fedex Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.17.

Hub Group-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.25, and Radiant Logistic rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.51.

