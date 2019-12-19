Atlas Air Worldw is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (AAWW, FDX, ECHO, XPO, RLGT)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Fedex Corp with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Echo Global Logi ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Xpo Logistics In follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Radiant Logistic rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

