Atlas Air Worldw is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (AAWW, XPO, CHRW, EXPD, FWRD)
Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Atlas Air Worldw ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.67. Following is Xpo Logistics In with a FCF per share of $2.57. Ch Robinson ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.45.
Expeditors Intl follows with a FCF per share of $2.20, and Forward Air Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.18.
