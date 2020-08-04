Atlas Air Worldw is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (AAWW, FDX, ECHO, UPS, RLGT)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 25.9%. Fedex Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 12.5%. Echo Global Logi ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.0%.

United Parcel-B follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%, and Radiant Logistic rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%.

