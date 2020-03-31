MySmarTrend
Astec Industries has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (ASTE, MTOR, NAV, BLBD, ALG)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:43am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest sales growth.

Astec Industries ranks lowest with a sales growth of 325.1%. Meritor Inc is next with a sales growth of 462.6%. Navistar Intl ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 565.9%.

Blue Bird Corp follows with a sales growth of 628.7%, and Alamo Group rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 800.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alamo Group. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alamo Group in search of a potential trend change.

Ticker(s): ASTE MTOR NAV BLBD ALG

