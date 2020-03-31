Astec Industries has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (ASTE, MTOR, NAV, BLBD, ALG)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest sales growth.

Astec Industries ranks lowest with a sales growth of 325.1%. Meritor Inc is next with a sales growth of 462.6%. Navistar Intl ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 565.9%.

Blue Bird Corp follows with a sales growth of 628.7%, and Alamo Group rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 800.6%.

