Assured Guaranty has the Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (AGO , ALL , CINF , CB , AMBC )

We looked at the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO ) ranks first with a gain of 11.26%; Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL ) ranks second with a gain of 8.79%; and Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF ) ranks third with a gain of 8.62%.

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB ) follows with a gain of 7.72% and Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.51%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ambac Financial on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.80. Since that call, shares of Ambac Financial have fallen 46.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.