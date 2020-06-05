Assurant Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.21%

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.20 to a high of $105.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $105.42 on volume of 212,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Assurant Inc has traded in a range of $76.27 to $142.61 and is now at $103.33, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

