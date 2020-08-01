Aspen Technology is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (AZPN, EPAY, INTU, SSNC, BLKB)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Aspen Technology ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3. Following is Bottomline Tech with a a current ratio of 0.7. Intuit Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7.
Ss&C Technologie follows with a a current ratio of 0.8, and Blackbaud Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.8.
