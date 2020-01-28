Ashland Global H Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.92%

Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.31 to a high of $79.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.48 on volume of 415,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ashland Global H has traded in a range of $70.50 to $81.22 and is now at $78.91, 12% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

