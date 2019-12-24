Ashford Hospital has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (AHT, FCH, HT, RLJ, INN)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ashford Hospital ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.19. Following is Felcor Lodging with a a price to sales ratio of 1.21. Hersha Hospital ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.22.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.82, and Summit Hotel Pro rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.33.

