Ashford Hospital has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (AHT, RHP, HT, RLJ, INN)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Ashford Hospital ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,241.3. Ryman Hospitalit is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 420.8. Hersha Hospital ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 234.4.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 91.9, and Summit Hotel Pro rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 91.1.

