Ashford Hospital has the Highest Beta in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (AHT, PEB, CLDT, RLJ, DRH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ashford Hospital ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Pebblebrook Hote is next with a a beta of 1.2. Chatham Lodging ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Diamondrock Hosp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

